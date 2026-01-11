How To Easily Give Leftover Fried Rice An Instant Protein Boost
A filling starch already packed with savory flavors, leftover fried rice is a great building block for a nutrient-rich, complex meal. If you're looking for some extra bulk to keep you full throughout the day, look no further than leftover rotisserie chicken, which offers complementary flavors and tons of protein.
Whether you're Team Sam's Club or Team Costco, rotisserie chickens are affordable regardless of where you shop; however, their true value lies in the pounds of leftover meat they provide. When used to upgrade fried rice, the chicken's seasonings perfectly complement the soy sauce, butter, and savory vegetables. Rotisserie chickens also offer variety, whether you prefer lean shreds of breast meat or the juicy heartiness of dark meat. Even adding small pieces of the skin can transform leftover fried rice into something richer and more satisfying.
Plus, the added bulk of chicken stretches your fried rice even further, transforming a side dish portion into a full-blown meal. While you'll want to be careful to remove any small bones, this is a quick, easy way to get more protein into your diet. Whether you opt for nothing more complex than a microwave or use a bit of bacon grease to revive your rice, there are very few wrong ways to deliciously combine these two ingredients.
Different ways to add rotisserie chicken to leftover fried rice
Regardless of the method you choose, your main goals are to combine your fried rice and chicken's flavors and ensure both remain moist and tender. Dry rice tends to get crunchy, and dry chicken is chewy and lacks flavor. Fortunately, this is easy to avoid whether you're using a wok or a microwave.
Reheating your ingredients in a pan may take a little more effort, but it imparts extra toastiness to the rice, provides a bit of roasted flavor to the chicken, and allows you to add additional ingredients. Since you're just warming everything through, you don't need to use a flavorless, high smoke point oil that won't burn. Instead, opt for something a bit more flavorful, like lard, butter, or tallow. These impart taste while melding the flavors of the rice and chicken together, ensuring both stay properly moist in the pan.
If you're pressed for time, a microwave is a perfectly good option as well. Chop the chicken into bite-sized pieces and mix it with the cold rice. To avoid drying them out, you'll need to create steam. While a damp paper towel over the bowl works perfectly fine, placing an ice cube on the rice and covering it before heating creates more steam and helps guarantee a moist outcome. The extra humidity also helps warm up the juices in the chicken, letting them seep into the rice for a more flavorful finish.