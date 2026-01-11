How To Easily Give Leftover Fried Rice An Instant Protein Boost

A filling starch already packed with savory flavors, leftover fried rice is a great building block for a nutrient-rich, complex meal. If you're looking for some extra bulk to keep you full throughout the day, look no further than leftover rotisserie chicken, which offers complementary flavors and tons of protein.

Whether you're Team Sam's Club or Team Costco, rotisserie chickens are affordable regardless of where you shop; however, their true value lies in the pounds of leftover meat they provide. When used to upgrade fried rice, the chicken's seasonings perfectly complement the soy sauce, butter, and savory vegetables. Rotisserie chickens also offer variety, whether you prefer lean shreds of breast meat or the juicy heartiness of dark meat. Even adding small pieces of the skin can transform leftover fried rice into something richer and more satisfying.

Plus, the added bulk of chicken stretches your fried rice even further, transforming a side dish portion into a full-blown meal. While you'll want to be careful to remove any small bones, this is a quick, easy way to get more protein into your diet. Whether you opt for nothing more complex than a microwave or use a bit of bacon grease to revive your rice, there are very few wrong ways to deliciously combine these two ingredients.