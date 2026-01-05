This No-Bake Winter-Themed Dessert Was The Life Of The Party In The '50s

Flash back to the 1950s, and American sweets took on various fun forms not common today. Some forgotten desserts your grandparents ate included the stacked, colorful layers of baked Alaska and the wide-ranging shapes of Jell-O dishes. Plus, for an especially cool-looking 20th-century sweet, cooks firmed up ice cream snowballs. These white and fluffy spheres consist of vanilla ice cream rolled in shredded coconut, then topped with garnishes like a dash of mint, food coloring, or chocolate sauce.

The frozen food conveniently requires no baking and instead comes together via a nifty assembly technique. Ice cream is scooped into a ball onto a baking tray or mold, then firmed in the freezer. Next, the dessert is delicately rolled in coconut flakes, before the application of optional decorative elements, often with a dash of winter magic in mind.

In decades past, such ice cream snowballs appeared as a beloved party favor in celebratory contexts. On Reddit, users nostalgically recall the charming Flaming Ice Cream Snowballs brand, which came packaged with frosted leaves and a candle. "They were THE dessert of my childhood Christmas," noted a redditor. So enliven an old-school favorite, and enjoy a frozen treat from a different era.