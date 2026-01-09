Dollar Tree's Breakfast Snack Find Is A Dupe Of This Common Cereal Brand

A lot of the products that Dollar Tree sells are from its own private labels. But it offers name-brand items at a big discount too, like Swiss Miss hot chocolate for $1.25 or Harry and David gourmet coffee for a steal. Shoppers can also discover dupes of name-brand products on the shelves as well. One of them is a breakfast snack that is a copy of Kellogg's Special K Strawberry Pastry Crisps.

Like Kellogg's Special K, Dollar Tree's SunBest Mixed Berries Pastry Crisp are small, jam-filled bars drizzled with icing. A box of SunBest contains four single-serving pouches (eight bars total) for $1.25, which amounts to 31 cents per serving. While affordable, purchasing them through the Dollar Tree website requires a minimum order of 14 boxes for $17.50. In comparison, an 18-pouch (36-bar) box of the name-brand Special K crisps at Walmart costs $7.42, or approximately 41 cents per serving.

SunBest is owned by a more than 160-year-old Dutch company called Hellema, and the boxes call the brand "Original Dutch Bakers" and label the snack a product of the Netherlands. The ingredients seem to indicate that they contain more fruit than the big-name originator. Listed second behind wheat flour is "red fruit flavored filling," which includes strawberries, cherries, and blackcurrants. Kellogg's lists its fruit in the less than 2% section of its ingredient disclosure, naming apple powder and strawberry puree concentrate.