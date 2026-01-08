Lamb Or Mutton? The Key Factors That Make Them Unique

Although substantially less popular than beef or pork, sheep is a mouth-watering protein source backed by a rich culinary tradition. The animal is delineated into two meat types: lamb and mutton, each accompanied by unique qualities. Essentially, the two are distinguished by the animal's age, akin to the difference between veal and beef. Yet this straightforward marker comes with a breadth of intricacies, both in composition and in accompanying culinary traditions.

Meat sold as lamb is sourced from sheep one year of age or younger — down to as little as six weeks. On the other hand, mutton comes from animals about two to three years of age, oftentimes sourced from livestock raised for wool and milk. Furthermore, sheep consumed in the one- to two-year range (a rare category in the U.S.) is called hogget.

Lamb is far more common in regions like the U.S. and U.K., while mutton takes precedence in the Middle East, as well as Asian countries like Mongolia. Regional preference largely comes down to fat content. The older sheep used for mutton contain far more fat, which is also more densely textured, resulting in a bolder taste and tougher composition. Subsequently, these qualities translate to preferred dishes and accompanying flavors, making it important to tell the two meat types apart.