Julia Child Makes Cucumbers In A Way You've Probably Never Tried

Julia Child was not just a chef; she was an innovator, making French cuisine accessible to — and dare we say, fun for? — home cooks. From her favorite stew, beef bourguignon, to her four-ingredient scalloped potatoes, Child's recipes have stood the test of time with their deliciousness (and occasional skill-stretching technique, like her trick for custardy scrambled eggs). And then there are her less popular recipes, some of which sound completely strange to modern audiences. For example, raw cucumbers are a refreshing treat, but have you ever considered baking them? Probably not, yet Child includes a recipe for just this dish in her legendary tome "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which she wrote with Louisette Bertholle and Simone Beck.

The dish, referred to as concumbres au buerre, calls for cucumbers, cut into eight-inch-long strips, salted and left to sit for a minimum of 30 minutes. The reason for this step is two-fold: It removes the bitterness, leaving the vegetable's natural flavor more prominent, and then it also draws out moisture, so when the cucumber pieces are baked, they have less water to release, and the dish doesn't come out mushy. Child's baked cucumbers also notably include white wine vinegar, butter, dill, and even a pinch of sugar, among other ingredients, all of which create a surprisingly sumptuous side that looks somewhat suspect, but tastes divine.