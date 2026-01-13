Don't Feel Intimidated To Make This Request At A Korean Bbq Restaurant

There are many differences between Korean and American barbecue, with even the restaurant experience itself a major distinction. Group dining is a cornerstone of the East Asian country's culture, and Koreans love to gather and grill their own meat table-side, accompanied by a sweeping selection of side dishes, drinks, and chatter. So enter one of these smoky, convivial eateries, and the setup can be equal parts animated and intimidating. As with other facets of South Korean dining, there's decorum to keep track of at such meat-centric restaurants — not to mention the fact you're expected to cook yourself. So to help navigate the process, Food Republic is fortunate for the guidance of Jessica Chan, a first-generation Korean-American food blogger at Jecca Chantilly.

According to Chan, it's totally normal to ask for help at a Korean barbecue restaurant. "First-timers should ask their server what the best way is to enjoy the meal," especially since restaurants offer varying specialties and add-ons. Once ordering is complete and a pile of proteins hits the table, it's also "acceptable to ask for help grilling the meat," explained Chan. Don't feel timid about requesting a particular level of doneness, and if you want to take over grilling yourself, that's not frowned upon either. Korean barbecue restaurants strive to make their flavorful cuts shine, so whether you go with bulgogi or kalbi, staff helping you cook is an anticipated part of the experience.