Korean Vs American BBQ: What's The Difference?

A proper barbecue is always a truly tasty experience, and with so many styles and flavors to experience, you're sure to find something you love. America is notorious for its barbecue offerings and signature styles that vary from state to state, but other countries — like Korea — have equally famous barbecue chops — pun intended. So what are the differences between these two barbecue styles? Food Republic spoke to Margaret Monahan, vice president of marketing at Vertex Hospitality, parent company of KPOT, to find out more.

While the principles are the same — grilling meat and sometimes veggies — American and Korean barbecues approach flavor, cooking time, and the communal aspects differently. According to Monahan, "Korean BBQ is a common method of cooking Korean cuisine, and it's based on personal choice and communal dining. It's at the individual's pace[;] it's exactly the ingredient they want, cooked exactly how they want it."

Meanwhile, American cookouts are often more of an event or communal occasion and are typically based around one or two main entrees. For example, you won't see individual guests each smoking their own rack of barbecue pork ribs on separate grills in the same backyard; that style is more reminiscent of Korean barbecue. Each barbecue type has its unique flavors and traditions — like Korean barbecue etiquette for eating banchan — that make its dining experience a delight. Not to mention learning about both individually can also open doors to delicious future barbecue flavor combinations. Kimchi-marinated brisket, anyone?