Who Makes Costco's Green Tea?
Many famous brands are behind Costco's Kirkland line, delivering beloved food and beverage items hidden under a private label. Most often, the behind-the-scenes intrigue occurs in the liquor department, with consumers speculating about who makes Costco's vodka or Kirkland Signature scotch. Yet even something as simple as a box of bagged Kirkland Signature Green Tea comes from an interesting origin.
As listed on the package, Costco sources this product from Japan, where it is made by the Ito En brand. The huge multinational beverage company is Japan's biggest green tea seller, with a presence in over 45 countries. Its products span from the classic bagged green tea available at Costco to pre-bottled beverages, as well as a growing range of matcha items — a major source of revenue in recent years. The brand has even taken over the chain Tully's Coffee, operating café outlets throughout Japan.
Such a giant tea venture is a perfect match for Costco's mega-sized scale, with the collaboration spanning well over a decade. So the next time you're grabbing tea bags at the warehouse retailer, know you're buying from a reputable Japanese source.
Japanese Ito En makes the well-reviewed Kirkland Green Tea
Boasting a 4.7/5 rating with over 1,800 reviews as of December 2025, Costco's green tea is a beloved retail item. Apart from concerns over the plastic-based bags, consumers rave about the brewed flavor, noting a balanced yet pleasant palate. The box — which retails at $13.99 for 100 tea bags — blends matcha and sencha, creating a beverage with a beautiful light green appearance.
The leaves are processed in a traditional Japanese manner. As opposed to the baking or pan-frying methods often employed for Chinese teas, Ito En steams its green tea, which establishes a light, vegetal palate. Once cooled, pressed, rolled, and dried, the product is well predisposed to retaining freshness, accounting for the slightly shorter shelf life of tea bags compared to loose-leaf teas.
The incorporated matcha also adds to the flavor, although it is simply blended into the bag — which means it doesn't require a traditional metal or bamboo whisk. Instead, you'll just need to steep Ito En's Kirkland Signature tea for 30 to 45 seconds, and it's ready to enjoy.