Who Makes Costco's Green Tea?

Many famous brands are behind Costco's Kirkland line, delivering beloved food and beverage items hidden under a private label. Most often, the behind-the-scenes intrigue occurs in the liquor department, with consumers speculating about who makes Costco's vodka or Kirkland Signature scotch. Yet even something as simple as a box of bagged Kirkland Signature Green Tea comes from an interesting origin.

As listed on the package, Costco sources this product from Japan, where it is made by the Ito En brand. The huge multinational beverage company is Japan's biggest green tea seller, with a presence in over 45 countries. Its products span from the classic bagged green tea available at Costco to pre-bottled beverages, as well as a growing range of matcha items — a major source of revenue in recent years. The brand has even taken over the chain Tully's Coffee, operating café outlets throughout Japan.

Such a giant tea venture is a perfect match for Costco's mega-sized scale, with the collaboration spanning well over a decade. So the next time you're grabbing tea bags at the warehouse retailer, know you're buying from a reputable Japanese source.