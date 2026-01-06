Why You Should Avoid Using Boiling Water To Unclog Your Kitchen Sink

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of the various plumbing areas in a home, the kitchen sink system is one of the most prone to developing blockages, due to its high-volume use and the types of things frequently poured into it. There are many things you shouldn't dispose of via your kitchen sink, even if you have a garbage disposal. Cooking oils are one substance that should never go down the drain, for instance, along with other kitchen waste like potato peelings and coffee grounds. Believe it or not, sometimes even water shouldn't go down your kitchen drain — not when it's at boiling temperature, at least.

It's commonly held — and frequently passed on as advice — that pouring boiling water down a sink is an easy, chemical-free way to unplug a clogged drain. However, this oft-used tactic can actually harm your plumbing. While there's a small chance boiling water could break through a clog, depending on the type of obstruction in your pipes, it's more likely that the scalding-hot liquid will itself become stuck behind the blockage. If that happens, the standing water at boiling temperature can actually soften or outright melt the pipes and joints in your plumbing system if it has PVC components (which is one of the most common types of material used in home plumbing).

Water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit at sea level, and at lower temperatures in higher altitude settings. PVC can be damaged by temps as low as 140 degrees Fahrenheit, potentially softening or warping when subjected to those high temperatures. So, depending on the precise plumbing components in your system and the type of PVC they're constructed from, you could do serious damage with boiling water, especially if it remains stagnant behind a clog.