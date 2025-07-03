Are There Any Cooking Oils That Are Safe To Put Down The Drain?

If you've been cooking for a while, you probably know that you aren't supposed to dump used cooking oil down the drain. Whether it's a high-heat oil that you used for a perfect saute, or the leftovers from making french fries, pouring oils (as well as grease and rendered fats) in your sink is a huge no-no. But could you perhaps pour used olive oil in your kitchen disposal, or should you keep them all away from your sink drain? Food Republic spoke with Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, and she was adamant that you not dispose of any oils through your sink.

"Never, EVER pour cooking oil down the drain, even in small amounts!" she insisted. Gallagher went on to tell us that it can solidify and cause blockages, especially when it mixes with other drain waste. She informed us that even small amounts can build up over time and lead to major plumbing problems.

Have you ever put an olive oil-heavy pasta dish in the fridge, only to discover the oil had hardened a bit in the cooler air? Oils can solidify when no longer exposed to high cooking heats, and especially when they're mixed with grease; while you might only pour a little at a time, every little bit adds to the blockage in your pipes, until your sink might stop draining altogether.