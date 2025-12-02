Why Potato Peels Are One Of The Worst Things For Your Garbage Disposal

Garbage disposals are a handy modern convenience, enabling quick eradication of food waste. But there are some things that simply shouldn't be put down the drain and processed by your disposal system. Among them, potato peels are one of the worst things you can feed into your sink. For the 411 on why this tuber's peelings are an absolute no-no for your garbage disposal, Food Republic reached out to Megan Doser, owner and CEO at Doctor Fix It Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric.

Peeling potatoes can be a messy job, making it tempting to simply complete the task over the sink and rinse the peelings away. But doing so is far from harmless for your plumbing system. "Potato peels are rich in starch[,] and when [a] disposal grinds them, it mixes with other scraps and creates a viscous, sticky mess that can't move down the line entirely and traps other debris, building up more and more and eventually clogging the line," Doser cautioned. "But the fibrous structure alone is enough to make troubles." While the flesh of a potato contains soluble fiber, meaning it dissolves in water, the skins of potatoes have insoluble fiber, which do not dissolve in liquid but remain more or less intact. Just as insoluble fiber isn't dissolved by the body, it is similarly unaffected by the water in your home's plumbing system.

Additionally, fibrous potato peelings can become wrapped around a garbage disposal's impellers, Doser explained, preventing the peels from being finely ground up by the disposal. Thin peelings can also slip through the grinding system altogether, remaining completely intact. Either situation can create a blockage in the sink trap and end up clogging your plumbing.