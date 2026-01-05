Does Reheating Roasted Potatoes In The Microwave Make Them Soggy?
Nothing beats crispy roast potatoes. They're the perfect accompaniment to your Christmas turkey or Mississippi pot roast. But no matter the format, if you've ever tried to reheat your leftover roasties, you'll probably have noticed that they tend to lose their signature crunch — and the culprit could be your microwave. To delve deeper into this issue, Food Republic spoke with Gwen Wolken, recipe developer and content creator.
"Roasted potatoes turn soggy in the microwave because the microwave heats the water inside of the potatoes instead of the air around them, creating steam," Wolken explained. Because a crisp exterior relies on absolute dryness, this internal moisture becomes a structural wrecking ball. Without the dry, high-heat environment of a traditional oven, the potato's starch molecules become leathery rather than crunchy in the microwave — and just not as good as they once were.
Of course, we get it — the microwave is one of the most convenient tools to reheat leftovers. If you're set on using it, there are some tricks you can use to minimize soggy roast potatoes. "Keep the potatoes uncovered and spread them out in a single layer," Wolken advised — this allows the steam to escape rather than linger. "Place a paper towel underneath to absorb excess moisture, and reheat in short 15-second bursts instead of one long stretch," she added. After removing them from the microwave, Wolken advises to let them rest before enjoying to allow excess steam to evaporate.
Tips for the crispiest reheated roast potatoes
Although the microwave is one of the quickest ways to reheat your leftover roast potatoes, it doesn't guarantee perfection. If you want your roasties to taste like they did fresh out of the oven, you could heat them up in the microwave and then finish them off in a hot skillet with a little oil, cooking until the outsides are golden and crisp — but Gwen Wolken suggests turning to another appliance altogether.
"I will air fry the [potatoes] at 375 degrees [Fahrenheit] for about 5 minutes," Wolken explained. That's hardly any longer than the microwave, and as the air fryer works by circulating hot, dry air around the potatoes, it'll quickly evaporate surface moisture and re-crisp the exterior while heating up the inside evenly. There's no steam to be found — just crispy, golden perfection. For extra crunch, add a light spray of cooking oil before air frying (and make sure to avoid these common air fryer mistakes with potatoes).
"If you don't have an air fryer ... baking them at 400 degrees in the oven for about 15 minutes will work just fine," Wolken added. To get the best results, a light drizzle of oil helps revive the crispy exterior, and a quick sprinkle of salt or seasoning after reheating refreshes the flavor. Make sure to flip them halfway through to ensure even browning and to keep all sides golden and crunchy.