Does Reheating Roasted Potatoes In The Microwave Make Them Soggy?

Nothing beats crispy roast potatoes. They're the perfect accompaniment to your Christmas turkey or Mississippi pot roast. But no matter the format, if you've ever tried to reheat your leftover roasties, you'll probably have noticed that they tend to lose their signature crunch — and the culprit could be your microwave. To delve deeper into this issue, Food Republic spoke with Gwen Wolken, recipe developer and content creator.

"Roasted potatoes turn soggy in the microwave because the microwave heats the water inside of the potatoes instead of the air around them, creating steam," Wolken explained. Because a crisp exterior relies on absolute dryness, this internal moisture becomes a structural wrecking ball. Without the dry, high-heat environment of a traditional oven, the potato's starch molecules become leathery rather than crunchy in the microwave — and just not as good as they once were.

Of course, we get it — the microwave is one of the most convenient tools to reheat leftovers. If you're set on using it, there are some tricks you can use to minimize soggy roast potatoes. "Keep the potatoes uncovered and spread them out in a single layer," Wolken advised — this allows the steam to escape rather than linger. "Place a paper towel underneath to absorb excess moisture, and reheat in short 15-second bursts instead of one long stretch," she added. After removing them from the microwave, Wolken advises to let them rest before enjoying to allow excess steam to evaporate.