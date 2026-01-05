The Secret To Keeping Chicken Super Juicy In The Oven Is This 2-Ingredient Coating

Knowing how to cook a juicy chicken breast is a foundational culinary task. Yet just because properly preparing the protein is often called for, doesn't mean the job's easy — the cut's low-fat composition means dryness settles in swiftly. So when you're preparing your poultry in the oven, turn to the trusty combo of egg and mayo to ensure juiciness.

Mayonnaise's high fat content seeps into the bird, thereby increasing moistness. Plus, the condiment's sticky nature guarantees absorption; mayo won't just serve as a weak mask that slides off. And if you let the emulsion seep into the chicken before cooking, you'll even get light marination going thanks to the acid in mayo. Meanwhile, the egg part of the duo introduces even more adhesion to the party, letting your breadcrumbs and spices stick. Breading chicken breasts can prevent overcooking, and eggs plus mayo ensure the crumbs won't fall off.

Furthermore, the pairing constructs an advantageous fat-protein blanket. This enhances the Maillard reaction, letting you achieve better browning in a shorter time. Moist interior and a seared exterior? That's the chicken consistency cooks strive for.