The Secret To Keeping Chicken Super Juicy In The Oven Is This 2-Ingredient Coating
Knowing how to cook a juicy chicken breast is a foundational culinary task. Yet just because properly preparing the protein is often called for, doesn't mean the job's easy — the cut's low-fat composition means dryness settles in swiftly. So when you're preparing your poultry in the oven, turn to the trusty combo of egg and mayo to ensure juiciness.
Mayonnaise's high fat content seeps into the bird, thereby increasing moistness. Plus, the condiment's sticky nature guarantees absorption; mayo won't just serve as a weak mask that slides off. And if you let the emulsion seep into the chicken before cooking, you'll even get light marination going thanks to the acid in mayo. Meanwhile, the egg part of the duo introduces even more adhesion to the party, letting your breadcrumbs and spices stick. Breading chicken breasts can prevent overcooking, and eggs plus mayo ensure the crumbs won't fall off.
Furthermore, the pairing constructs an advantageous fat-protein blanket. This enhances the Maillard reaction, letting you achieve better browning in a shorter time. Moist interior and a seared exterior? That's the chicken consistency cooks strive for.
Use eggs and mayo to flavor baked chicken
Lathering mayo and eggs onto chicken creates a sticky foundation perfect for additional components. Using the two alongside a breadcrumb coating (especially composed of panko) is a tried-and-true route for a tasty poultry. Yet if you're not feeling a doughy exterior, you can even pop the egg-mayo chicken into the oven sans an additional bread layer. Instead, add in flavors of your choosing, whether a sweet dash of barbecue (which will now be less likely to burn), some parmesan for enhanced umami, or a dose of herbal flavors via a chimichurri.
When using an egg coating exclusively, it can be tough to stick dry spices onto the bird. Mayo allows you to apply your unique chicken seasoning stress-free, whether that's a chili mix or a savory dose of garlic and herbs. Furthermore, this added adhesive power lets you experiment with new coatings, crafting a cornflake, crunchy onion, or pecan-crusted chicken. So whether you want to keep preparation simple with only seasonings or embellish it into an all-out breaded chicken rendition, mayo and eggs serve as a trusty foundation.