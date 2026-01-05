Transform Mayo Into An Enviable Secret Sauce With One Quick Mix-In

Sure, mayonnaise may be one of the most divisive foodstuffs around, but its emulsified composition lends wondrously versatile qualities. Subsequently, it's no coincidence that a league of secret sauces – think offerings from chains like Raising Cane's and McDonald's — shape up using this cornerstone condiment. And you can even stir up your own magical mayo sauce by whisking in a single ingredient: anchovies.

At first glance, fish and mayo may sound like a double down on turn picky diners away. Yet don't underestimate the culinary power of these small, typically tinned fish. Anchovies are the unexpected ingredient that Worcestershire sauce and Caesar dressing have in common. They're the powerful foundation of fish sauce, one of the most versatile liquid aromatics around. The foodstuff's salty, savory, not-so-fishy flavor melds into a host of dishes, with an anchovy mayo sauce a convenient application vessel.

For optimal gourmet appeal, consider whisking up some homemade mayonnaise for the task, but a trusty jar of a store-bought brand works, too. Next, just grab a tube of anchovy paste and stir some into the mayo, adding just enough until the mayo changes color. Alternatively, you can also finely dice whole anchovies into the mix for a coarser textural effect. Just like that, you'll get a delectable savory powerhouse, ready to spread onto sandwiches, serve alongside steaks, dress potatoes, or fold into salad dressings. Indeed, you could even dip your pizza crusts into it.