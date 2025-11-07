Crafting a truly mouthwatering sauce involves a dash of culinary magic. And oftentimes, such wondrous enhancement comes by way of umami-rich ingredients. For instance, cooked tomatoes lend a hefty dose to ketchup, soy sauce ups teriyaki's savory composition, and — unexpectedly — anchovies provide the umami in Worcestershire Sauce and the best basic Caesar dressing.

You might not associate these staples with seafood, but fish functions as a cornerstone of their composition. To prepare Worcestershire sauce, anchovies ferment in vinegar for as long as 18 months, transforming into a predominantly umami-flavored foundation. Meanwhile, a Caesar dressing finely chops oil-packed anchovies into a paste-like form. Used in moderation, the ingredient doesn't make the salad taste fishy, but rather uplifts the dish with meatiness and brine-like saltiness.

Intriguingly, the two culinary creations further intertwine; original renditions of Caesar dressing employed Worcestershire sauce. Some Caesar dressing recipes still incorporate anchovies and Worcestershire sauce together. Pairing multiple umami-rich ingredients escalates savoriness — so add a dash of parmesan for good measure, too. Umami makes a sauce shine, especially when delivered in anchovy form.