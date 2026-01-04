Ditch The Chocolate Chips For A Nutty Add-In

Chocolate chip cookies are a favorite all-American treat that combine buttery brown sugar and vanilla flavors with pops of semisweet chocolate. While they are an undisputed classic, their traditional ingredients can also be shaken up to create some delicious twists. One of them brings a nutty appeal by swapping the usual chips for ones made with Nutella.

While the hazelnut and cocoa spread can be used right out of the jar for the best lazy breakfast, or to make desserts like Nutella éclairs or chocolate hazelnut cheesecake, it must be shaped and frozen for our purposes. Pipe chip-size drops onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, using a piping bag with a small tip or a zip-top plastic bag with a little bit of a corner cut off. After making as many as you need, put the baking sheet in the freezer for at least an hour until they're frozen. Blending the Nutella with butter (in about a 3-to-1 ratio by weight) will help the pieces better solidify and maintain their form. Just melt the butter and mix it with the spread before piping.

The pieces start melting quickly, so leave them in the freezer until you're ready to use them, either on the pan or in an airtight container or freezer bag. You may want to refrigerate the remaining dough halfway through shaping the cookies for the same reason. You could also chill the dough before adding the chips, or divide it in half and keep one portion in the fridge while you form cookies with the other.