How Dollar Tree's $1.25 Bench Scraper Benefits You In The Kitchen

Sometimes, the simplest kitchen tool can make the most convenient impact. And if you're often slicing and dicing in the kitchen, you'll definitely want Dollar Tree's Cooking Concepts Stainless-Steel Chopper. To those unfamiliar, a bench scraper is among the kitchen's most versatile items, easing handling in applications ranging from dough-making to vegetable slicing.

Essentially, the tool's just a flat, sharp-edged sheet of stainless steel with a handle. Most often, it's used to scoop up food pieces — whether that's chopped vegetables or delicate pieces of dough or to clean up the unwanted bits after chopping. Yet you can also use the bench scraper's edge like a knife, slicing rolled out dough into smaller chunks or coarsely chopping soft foodstuffs like mushrooms. The tool's ideal for delicate applications like making gnocchi from scratch, enabling the formation and cutting of potato dough sans stickiness.

Dollar Tree's version comes at only $1.25 a piece, making it a stress-free investment that enhances cooking. It'll prevent you from scraping a knife along a cutting board (a common way to dull a blade), and let you perfectly dole out pizza portions, lending lots of benefits at a low price point.