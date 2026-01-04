By way of three centuries of colonial rule, Spain and Mexico share the same language. Yet Spanish doesn't always apply the same in the culinary realm — as witnessed by the term tortilla. Spanish for "little cake," the word refers to two foods that couldn't be more different. Request a tortilla in Spain, and you'll get what's essentially a bulky omelet, traditionally filled with potatoes and onions. Meanwhile, a Mexican tortilla refers to a large variety of unleavened flatbreads, broadly categorized into flour or corn.

The origins of such a naming overlap date back centuries. In Mexico, various civilizations had already crafted corn-based flatbreads as far back as 3000 B.C. In Nahuatl — the Aztec language — the dish was called tlaxcalli. According to legend, the word's sonic resemblance, combined with its circular shape, was enough for Spanish conquistadors to lend it the name of their beloved omelet.

Afterwards, culinary exchange occurred in both directions. The European-originating omelet dish was incorporated into Mexican cuisine and referred to as tortilla Española (Spanish tortilla) for differentiation. The Spanish also carried the flatbread tortilla concept back to the Old World, but a stronger fusion occurred in the Americas. Spanish religious settlers spread wheat throughout North America, laying the seeds for wheat tortillas. In this way, the transcontinental tortilla dialogue continued, showcasing the complex collision of Spanish and Mexican culinary culture.