How Do Apricot Trees Fare In Cold Climates?

Whether it's the time of year, the type of soil, or the quantity of sunlight, there is a lot to consider when planting an apricot tree. Yet an especially critical consideration is the climate — if the weather in your area isn't right, there's simply no potential for the plant to survive. Pinpointing passable living conditions can be tricky, so Food Republic spoke to Steve Corcoran, the CEO of Lawn Love, to find out more.

According to Corcoran, the plants "do a decent job surviving cold winters," making apricot trees a great contender for Northern regions. Typically, the fruit tree is grown in USDA Zones 5 to 8, meaning most fruits can easily withstand temperatures that dip down to some -20 degrees Fahrenheit. Oftentimes, apricot trees will even survive cold spells that reach -30 degrees Fahrenheit, and a few select bred cultivars — like the Brookcot or Scout — can live through -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Apricot trees were first domesticated in China, and are now grown on every inhabited continent– a sign of their tolerant abilities. Corcoran noted the plants "actually prefer colder climates over hot ones," with some specific varieties tailored to the chilly temperatures of Canada, Mongolia, and Russia. Nevertheless, as with many other fruits, California leads production in the United States. The state's Mediterranean climate may be ideal, but you can grow this popular summer fruit in many colder regions, too.