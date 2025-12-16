Solve Your Potato Storage Problem With This Dollar Tree Trash Can Find

Potatoes are one of the ultimate all-rounder veggies, showing up in everything from classic potato salad to every kind of french fry you can imagine. But when it comes to storing them, they're a lot less flexible. Potatoes are a little picky, and ignoring their needs can mess with both their quality and the freshness of the produce around them. Luckily, a $1.50 item might be the key to all your potato-storage woes: Dollar Tree's Essentials Wire Wastebaskets.

At 9x9-inches, it's definitely too big for most fridges — but that's actually perfect. Potatoes are meant to be stored in a cool, dark place. Refrigerating them can cause their starches to turn into sugar, which affects both flavor and texture. The best home for this basket is a pantry or lower kitchen cabinet where it stays cool and out of direct light.

The product's reviews are also a great way to gauge how well it holds up in real life. On Dollar Tree's website, it sports a solid 4.1-star rating. Plenty of shoppers say they use it for much more than trash, with gardening and arts and crafts being mentioned in several instances. Ultimately, while it may be listed as a wastebasket, a little creativity and DIY can turn it into pretty much anything you want it to be.