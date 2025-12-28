How Bars Are Adapting To Gen Z's Drinking Habits

Whether it's the pre-Prohibition cocktail boom or tropical-themed Tiki bars, America's bar scene spans many eras. Today, imbibing trends increasingly gravitate towards sober-curious and low-alcohol drinking, meaning that the nightlife industry is accordingly shifting to less boisterous tastes. So to hear about cutting-edge bar initiatives straight from the source, Food Republic spoke with Leo Daunt, the owner of The Bird in Montauk, New York.

Daunt acknowledges the prevalence of mocktails, noting the drink category is expanding "not just in the younger crowd but all ages." Naturally, such a trend entails converting favorite cocktails to mocktails, but Daunt highlighted the demand for wholly unique drink concepts, too. Especially among younger drinkers, the "emphasis is actually on presentation and differentiation," he said. Since going out is no longer about optimizing alcohol consumption, bar programs aim to create photogenic and memorable moments.

"Gen Z is invested heavily in finding unique experiences or tastes," Daunt summarized. Such a conceptual approach applies to the food, decor, and even social media presence — "the investment is really in a holistic [storytelling]," he stated. At The Bird, that entails a smart yet approachable menu to match the homey environs. Elsewhere, such trends revel in sophisticated, multi-ingredient mocktails or a tasty booze-free tap. More than ever, giving up alcohol doesn't mean skipping out on a social buzz.