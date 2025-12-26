Why Rice Water Will Do Wonders For Your Tomato Plants

Once you've strained your rice water, one of the best ways to boost its benefits is by fermenting it, which will introduce helpful probiotics into the mix. To do so, just let it sit in a jar at room temperature for a few days until a sour smell develops.

To introduce rice water to your tomato plants, simply use it like you would a liquid fertilizer, pouring it around the base of the plants. However, balance is key: overwatering can lead to root rot, so it is essential to dilute the rice water with plain water before application.

"The starchiness in particular can build up, which you don't want," Steve Corcoran explained. Because the starch in rice water feeds soil microbes, gardeners have noted that it can cause surface mold to thrive. While mulch is excellent for protecting tomato plants from soil-borne diseases, a heavy starch buildup can still attract pests that may damage or even kill growing plants.

While rice water in moderation is a great natural fertilizer, you shouldn't skip using regular water and proper plant care. For the best results, Corcoran recommends only using fermented rice water once every few weeks. Also, pairing it with a nutrient-dense fertilizer is known to maximize its variety of benefits.