Give Your Chili A Rich Upgrade With This Syrup

Sometimes, nothing beats ending the day by cozying up to a warm, hearty bowl of chili. But whether you're relying on your favorite canned brand for a quick dinner or simmering a classic grass-fed beef recipe from scratch, a truly great chili requires dimension — that certain je ne sais quoi that makes it so gosh darn craveable. And according to Therese Buchanan, food blogger and recipe developer at Tessie's Table, a bit of molasses is the secret to achieving that mouthwatering depth of flavor.

"Molasses adds a deep, earthy sweetness that rounds out the heat and acidity in chili," Buchanan told Food Republic. "It brings a slow-cooked warmth that feels richer than using plain sugar."

While sugar is a common secret ingredient for bolstering spaghetti sauce — primarily because it brightens the tomatoes and can make an overly tart reduction taste a bit more palatable — Buchanan noted that the slight bitterness of molasses is a better fit for a robust meal like chili. Its flavor profile complements the smoky, roasted undertones of ingredients like chili powder and cumin without making the dish overly cloying. Instead, it provides the same sort of savory-sweet complexity found in caramelized onions or a long-simmered dark roux. Even better, its versatility means it'll be just as at home in a super-beefy recipe as it will in a meat-free version. "It's ... great in bean-heavy vegetarian chilis because it adds depth that would normally come from browned meat," Buchanan explained.