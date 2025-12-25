Add This Everyday Condiment To Mashed Potatoes For A Tangy Twist

Whether they're part of a special holiday dinner or a quick weeknight meal, mashed potatoes are one of those comfort foods that always hit the spot, and they come in a variety of iconic styles. Likewise, everyone has their own little secret ingredient they like to add, such as a touch of vanilla paste or a dollop of miso with garlic. If you're looking to give your mashed potatoes a tangy twist, though, Lisa Keys, an award-winning home cook, baker, and Food Network "Chopped" Champion, as well as the author of two food blogs, Good Grief Cook and Joyful Crumbs, highly recommends a bit of Dijon mustard.

This common fridge condiment "enhances the flavor of mashed potatoes by adding a mild acidity and tang that cuts through the richness of the butter and cream or other dairy added to the recipe," Keys explained. This bright, zesty profile comes from the white wine, white vinegar, or white wine vinegar used to make it. Dijon mustard is also known for its subtle bite, so if you like just a touch of heat in what you eat, adding this condiment to your mashed potatoes is sure to please.