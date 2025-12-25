Add This Everyday Condiment To Mashed Potatoes For A Tangy Twist
Whether they're part of a special holiday dinner or a quick weeknight meal, mashed potatoes are one of those comfort foods that always hit the spot, and they come in a variety of iconic styles. Likewise, everyone has their own little secret ingredient they like to add, such as a touch of vanilla paste or a dollop of miso with garlic. If you're looking to give your mashed potatoes a tangy twist, though, Lisa Keys, an award-winning home cook, baker, and Food Network "Chopped" Champion, as well as the author of two food blogs, Good Grief Cook and Joyful Crumbs, highly recommends a bit of Dijon mustard.
This common fridge condiment "enhances the flavor of mashed potatoes by adding a mild acidity and tang that cuts through the richness of the butter and cream or other dairy added to the recipe," Keys explained. This bright, zesty profile comes from the white wine, white vinegar, or white wine vinegar used to make it. Dijon mustard is also known for its subtle bite, so if you like just a touch of heat in what you eat, adding this condiment to your mashed potatoes is sure to please.
How to incorporate Dijon mustard into your next mashed potato dish
If the idea of spooning a bit of Dijon mustard into your mashed potatoes has you peeling the spuds already, you're in luck; Lisa Keys has some pointers on how to best incorporate it into the dish. "I'd recommend starting with ½ teaspoon of mustard for each pound of potatoes," she advised. Keys went on to recommend restraining your enthusiasm for the addition by waiting until basically every other step of the potato-mashing process is done. Then, add in your half teaspoon and give it a taste. If you want more, add it gradually. Per Keys, your mashed potatoes shouldn't taste of mustard, but should instead "have a brightness that enhances the other flavors in the recipe."
Speaking of other flavors, aside from the typical salt and pepper, and butter and milk, our expert suggested either parmesan or Gruyère for your Dijon mashed potatoes if you like to add cheese, and noted that a good sharp cheddar would also complement the mash. There are also many different brands of Dijon out there, each with its own unique flavor profile. Keys prefers whole grain, and Trader Joe's makes a very flavorful version; meanwhile, Inglehoffer's actually leans sweeter and less robust. Or, if you desire some subtle heat in your potatoes, consider Edmond Fallot's super-creamy but spicier Dijon.