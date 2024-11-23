Seriously, Try Adding Some Vanilla To Your Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes: a reliable food that's always there for you when you need it. Just had your wisdom teeth removed and can only eat soft foods? Mashed potatoes. Looking for the perfect side dish for your steak dinner or holiday gathering? Mashed potatoes. The smooth texture and creamy flavor bring comfort to any meal, but there's an ingredient that can make your mashed potatoes even better: vanilla.
Everything you already love about mashed potatoes — the cottony softness, the buttery taste — is heightened with a touch of vanilla paste, transforming your side dish into the main event. While vanilla paste is similar to vanilla extract, paste is preferred in this situation. Vanilla extract is simply steeped in vanilla bean pods, whereas vanilla paste, in all its thick glory, contains the actual vanilla bean pod blended with extract — giving it a much more intense flavor. You can substitute the paste with extract if that's all you have, but the vanilla flavor may be toned down.
To add vanilla to this time-honored side dish, simply follow your favorite mashed potato recipe (we suggest steaming the potatoes instead of boiling them for extra fluffiness). When adding the butter and milk, include about three teaspoons of vanilla paste per serving for a hint of sweetness in every bite. For an extra layer of richness, consider adding mascarpone or using sweet potatoes instead of classic russets.
Other ways to give oomph to your mashed potatoes
Besides vanilla, there are other alternatives for out-of-this-world mashed potatoes. Rather than relying on gravy for moisture, try brown butter, which adds a nuttier flavor and keeps the potatoes from drying out (use a light-colored pan to ensure the butter doesn't burn). To lock in moisture, pour more brown butter on top just before serving.
Another surprising ingredient to elevate your mashed potatoes is — believe it or not — apples. After peeling, coring, and mincing the apples, cook them separately before combining them with the boiled potatoes and mashing together. The result is a savory dish with notes of sweetness, perfect for pairing with chorizo or chicken.
If you are still bored of the tried-and-true mashed potatoes, consider putting a twist on the presentation by making mashed potato waffles. Simply combine the mashed potatoes with flour and eggs and then pour into your favorite waffle iron — creating a quirky dish perfect for any breakfast-for-dinner event. Another spin on your mom's mashed potatoes recipe is to make fried mashed potato balls — where leftover mashed potatoes become best friends with a cookie scoop (along with the addition of any cheeses you'd like). After plunging each ball into a flour, egg, and panko bread crumb batter, each one will be plummeted into a large pot and deep fried for several minutes. Pair it with a gravy or sour cream sauce on the side, and your Thanksgiving guests will be speechless.