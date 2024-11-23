Seriously, Try Adding Some Vanilla To Your Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes: a reliable food that's always there for you when you need it. Just had your wisdom teeth removed and can only eat soft foods? Mashed potatoes. Looking for the perfect side dish for your steak dinner or holiday gathering? Mashed potatoes. The smooth texture and creamy flavor bring comfort to any meal, but there's an ingredient that can make your mashed potatoes even better: vanilla.

Everything you already love about mashed potatoes — the cottony softness, the buttery taste — is heightened with a touch of vanilla paste, transforming your side dish into the main event. While vanilla paste is similar to vanilla extract, paste is preferred in this situation. Vanilla extract is simply steeped in vanilla bean pods, whereas vanilla paste, in all its thick glory, contains the actual vanilla bean pod blended with extract — giving it a much more intense flavor. You can substitute the paste with extract if that's all you have, but the vanilla flavor may be toned down.

To add vanilla to this time-honored side dish, simply follow your favorite mashed potato recipe (we suggest steaming the potatoes instead of boiling them for extra fluffiness). When adding the butter and milk, include about three teaspoons of vanilla paste per serving for a hint of sweetness in every bite. For an extra layer of richness, consider adding mascarpone or using sweet potatoes instead of classic russets.