Is Sushi Supposed To Be Warmed Up?

Sushi has been popular in the United States for many decades, so you'd think by now we'd know just about all there is to know about this tasty Japanese food. But some sushi questions still linger in the minds of consumers — one being whether sushi should ever be warmed. For an authoritative answer, Food Republic reached out to Dr. Jae Choi, executive chef and owner of Yakitori Jinbei.

The short answer is that whether sushi is fresh or yesterday's leftovers, direct heat shouldn't come into play. "There really is not a good way to reheat sushi, since it usually consists of raw fish," Choi explained. "The only real way would be to let it come to room temperature from its refrigerated status, but I would recommend eating it within 30 minutes."

The general guideline for perishable foods of any kind, including leftovers, is that they shouldn't sit at room temperature for longer than two hours (or one hour in temperatures exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit). For items containing cold meats, like sushi made with fish, storage temperatures should stay at a maximum of 40 degrees Fahrenheit until the food is ready to be consumed, to prevent potentially dangerous bacterial growth. Allowing sushi leftovers to warm slightly at room temperature will take the fridge chill off, but letting them sit out for too long should never be on the menu.