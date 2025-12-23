Skip Store-Bought: Easy Mango Sorbet Calls For Just 3 Ingredients

The beauty of homemade sorbet over ice cream is that it's fast, easy, and doesn't require much equipment. If you're looking for something on the fruitier side, you can easily craft a three-ingredient mango sorbet in a single afternoon. All you need: fresh mango (that you freeze), a sweetener like honey, and lime juice.

@crowdedkitchen 3-ingredient Mango Sorbet for ep. 12 of Better Than Store-Bought 🥭😍 Most store-bought sorbets are absolutely loaded with added sugar, but you only need 1/4 cup of honey for the entire batch of this recipe. If you have super sweet mango, you can always leave out the honey altogether! RECIPE: 5 cups fresh or frozen mango 1/4-1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice 1/4-1/3 cup agave or honey If you want to serve these in mango halves, slice the mango and use a spoon to remove the fruit. It took about 5 mangos to get 5 cups. Transfer to a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and freeze until frozen solid (~2 hours). Add all ingredients to a food processor or blender and blend until completely smooth. This may take a minute or two since the mango is frozen. Stop to scrape down the sides in between blending to make sure everything is incorporated. Enjoy right away for a soft serve style, or scoop into mango halves and return to the freezer until set (2-3 hours). You can adjust the lime juice and agave/honey to your preference! I personally love it with lots of lime juice and just a tiny bit of sweetener. If your mango is perfectly ripe, it may be naturally sweet enough on its own! PRO TIP: Add in a tiny splash of vodka or tequila. This will prevent it from freezing fully, so the sorbet will always be super easy to scoop straight from the freezer! #mango #sorbet #easyrecipe ♬ original sound – Crowded Kitchen

You'll need about five cups of frozen mango and a solid balance between honey and lime to control the tang and extra fruit flavoring. If you want a sweeter treat, try to find something in the Chaunsa family, a subsection of Indian mangoes beloved for their extra-sugary taste and creamy texture. You'll probably want to avoid most sour or immature varieties as these not only have less sugar, but they're also a bit crunchy, which might sabotage the texture of your sorbet. Make sure that you spread out the chunks of mango on a sheet tray evenly when you freeze them to avoid clumping. You'll also want to scrape the sides of your blender a couple of times when mixing to guarantee an even, smooth texture that freezes like ice cream.

Just like your favorite citrus fruit sorbets, you can cut your mangoes in half, scoop out the flesh, and use them as serving bowls, giving a bit more flavor and a lot more presentation! While this recipe gets its cold creaminess from frozen fruit rather than ice, you may still run into issues with large ice crystals giving it a crispy texture. Fortunately, if you make a mistake, this concoction is easy to repair as you can thaw, blend, and re-freeze as many times as you'd like without worrying about damaging any ingredients.