Make Simple Homemade 'Nutella' With Just 3 Ingredients And A Blender

Life is made up of small, simple pleasures, and few of them deliver as consistently as Nutella, which was created by Pietro Ferrero during World War II to stretch the rationed cocoa supply. In 1964, Ferrero's son released the version we know and love today. In the spirit of Nutella's innovative history, why not try making your own Nutella-inspired spread at home — you'll only need a blender and three ingredients: roasted hazelnuts, unsweetened cacao powder, and coconut sugar.

Compared to standard refined sugar, coconut sugar is an excellent alternative because it offers a milder, more complex caramel flavor that complements nuts and chocolate beautifully. To adjust the sweetness, you can either add more coconut sugar or use other ingredients like honey or vanilla extract. You can find roasted hazelnuts at most grocery stores, but they're also super simple to make at home. Just arrange raw hazelnuts on a parchment-lined baking sheet and heat them in the oven at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit until they are golden brown and their skins crack. When blending, you want the final product's consistency to resemble a typical jar of Nutella: glossy and easily spreadable.

As this doesn't contain any preservatives, it won't keep as long as a standard jar of Nutella. Stored in a clean, airtight container, it should last at room temperature for up to a week, and longer in the fridge. If you refrigerate it, it'll harden significantly and will need to be warmed before being usable.