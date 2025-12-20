This Massachusetts Ramen Restaurant Only Serves 2 Dishes

Is it nice to feel like you've got a whole host of culinary knowledge in your repertoire, so that you can reliably whip up a tasty meal, no matter what ingredients you have lying around? Sure, of course it is! But there's also something to be said for doing just one thing really, really well. Such is the case with Yume Wo Katare, a Japanese restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that focuses on a single dish: ramen.

Now, you do have one choice to make when you visit the restaurant: You can either order a vegetarian variety or opt for the "Special Pork Ramen." After that, your fate is largely in your chef's hands (though you do have the option to make some modifications, such as adding garlic). Open only from Wednesday through Sunday, the rules are strict: You only get one bowl per customer, and you must eat it at the establishment — no takeout allowed. The restaurant also discourages diners from using their phones — presumably so that everyone can fully immerse themselves in the experience. So, while you probably won't get an aesthetic food pic for your grid (you might have to cook up your own signature dish for that; buttered-toast ramen, anyone?), you will almost certainly enjoy a meal worth bragging about.

"Yume [Wo] Katare lives rent-free in my head," one happy customer enthused on Reddit, to which many agreed. "This place gets five stars for food, service, ambience, and organization," a separate Yelp reviewer raved.