The Discontinued Spicy M&M's That Deserve A Comeback
From the perfectly balanced Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie flavor to 2025's limited editions based on bakery treats, M&M's routinely surprise us with flavor innovation. Not every variety of the candy sticks around, however, even though the brand maintains an impressive array of choices. One that we think deserves a comeback? Chili Nut M&M's — and no, we aren't the only ones who loved them.
But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Let's get a little background on these bad boys. Back in 2016, Mars (M&M's parent company) wanted to celebrate the candy-coated chocolate morsels' 75th anniversary. To do so, it launched a competition where fans could vote on one of three new flavors — the winner of which would stick around as part of the brand's permanent lineup. Chili Nut was one (and our favorite, obviously), but you could also vote for Honey Nut or Coffee Nut. Coffee Nut ended up winning, but we think that was a mistake — and the proof is in the pudding. Mars no longer carries the Coffee Nut flavor, suggesting that the pairing was just a brief novelty. Chili and chocolate, though? That's a match made in proverbial heaven.
The history of chili and chocolate (and why it works so well)
To briefly recap an entire history as succinctly as possible, chocolate was first cultivated by the Olmecs, making it one of the world's oldest dishes still enjoyed today. However, it was the Mayans who likely first paired cacao with chili in a beverage called xocolatl (bitter water). The drink also had herbs and cornmeal mixed in to thicken it, and some even added honey for sweetness. It was actually Europeans who stripped chocolate of its natural pairing, removing the heat and amping up the sweet.
Thankfully, people today have realized what many American countries, like Mexico, never forgot: Chili and chocolate are bomb. The subtle heat amplifies the sweet — but then throw in some peanuts? It's a mouthwatering combo that is loved by many. And the peanuts inside M&M's are especially delicious — they're roasted before being coated in chocolate, which amps up their crunch and improves their taste. Throw a little salt into the mix, and you've got a combination that's chemically designed to be cravable. So, who's starting the petition to get Mars to bring Chili Nut M&M's back?