The Discontinued Spicy M&M's That Deserve A Comeback

From the perfectly balanced Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie flavor to 2025's limited editions based on bakery treats, M&M's routinely surprise us with flavor innovation. Not every variety of the candy sticks around, however, even though the brand maintains an impressive array of choices. One that we think deserves a comeback? Chili Nut M&M's — and no, we aren't the only ones who loved them.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Let's get a little background on these bad boys. Back in 2016, Mars (M&M's parent company) wanted to celebrate the candy-coated chocolate morsels' 75th anniversary. To do so, it launched a competition where fans could vote on one of three new flavors — the winner of which would stick around as part of the brand's permanent lineup. Chili Nut was one (and our favorite, obviously), but you could also vote for Honey Nut or Coffee Nut. Coffee Nut ended up winning, but we think that was a mistake — and the proof is in the pudding. Mars no longer carries the Coffee Nut flavor, suggesting that the pairing was just a brief novelty. Chili and chocolate, though? That's a match made in proverbial heaven.