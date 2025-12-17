One Of Julia Child's Favorite US Restaurants Has Served Food Since The 19th Century

Julia Child's influence stretched to not only innovative cooking, but adventurous eating as well. The iconic chef, TV personality, and educator said that the most momentous meal in her life occurred while biting into seafood at the still-operating French Restaurant La Couronne. Child continued a lifelong love for marine eating, with oysters noted as one of her favorite foods.

Understandably then, Boston, Massachusetts's storied Union Oyster House was among Child's favorite eateries. Like with La Couronne, you can still pay a visit to this significant restaurant and enjoy a meal similar to Child's experience. Located in a historic part of the city right by the Boston Market, the Union Oyster House has impressively been in continuous business since 1826 (originally called Atwood and Bacon) — it's even listed as a National Historic Landmark.

Indoors, a few updates have taken place over the years, but the eatery preserves a wood-clad, old-timey vibe, filled with abundant memorabilia. Operated by the same management since 1970 (and only two owners prior), dining today would be similar to when Julia Child visited. You can walk in, grab a plate of freshly shucked oysters by the half dozen, a bowl of clam chowder, plus a seafood entree, and settle into an experience unchanged over the decades.