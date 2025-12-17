One Of Julia Child's Favorite US Restaurants Has Served Food Since The 19th Century
Julia Child's influence stretched to not only innovative cooking, but adventurous eating as well. The iconic chef, TV personality, and educator said that the most momentous meal in her life occurred while biting into seafood at the still-operating French Restaurant La Couronne. Child continued a lifelong love for marine eating, with oysters noted as one of her favorite foods.
Understandably then, Boston, Massachusetts's storied Union Oyster House was among Child's favorite eateries. Like with La Couronne, you can still pay a visit to this significant restaurant and enjoy a meal similar to Child's experience. Located in a historic part of the city right by the Boston Market, the Union Oyster House has impressively been in continuous business since 1826 (originally called Atwood and Bacon) — it's even listed as a National Historic Landmark.
Indoors, a few updates have taken place over the years, but the eatery preserves a wood-clad, old-timey vibe, filled with abundant memorabilia. Operated by the same management since 1970 (and only two owners prior), dining today would be similar to when Julia Child visited. You can walk in, grab a plate of freshly shucked oysters by the half dozen, a bowl of clam chowder, plus a seafood entree, and settle into an experience unchanged over the decades.
Boston-based Union Oyster House is a historic dining institution
Listed among the oldest restaurants in the U.S., Union Oyster House packs many layers of history inside its doors. Prior to opening as a tavern, the building was home to a prominent Revolutionary War newspaper and even housed future French royalty. Such a noted legacy continued once the restaurant opened — the Kennedy family frequented the Union Oyster House so often that there's now a booth to commemorate one of JFK's favorite restaurants. The eatery was also visited by presidents like Barack Obama, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Bill Clinton — Julia Child was not the only celebrity regular.
Despite such prominent visitors, the restaurant's allure lies not in luxurious surroundings, but rather a heart-warming environment to enjoy fresh seafood — qualities that likely appealed to Julia Child. Today, according to reception on Yelp and Reddit, such a legacy continues. All such fanfare has turned the restaurant into a favorite of tourists, although reviewers report the service holds up to crowds. The oysters and clam chowder remain a highlight to patrons, but other dishes may come hit or miss. A visit is undoubtedly still worthwhile, but note that the magic rests in slurping up oysters amidst old-school charms, rather than a mind-blowing culinary menu.