You Can Visit The French Restaurant That Changed Julia Child's Life

Julia Child became iconic for her knowledge of food and her ability to share it with others, primarily through her cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," and her popular show, "The French Chef." But Child didn't spend all of her adulthood in the kitchen. Long before she was giving away her secret to perfectly roasted broccoli, sharing tips for creating the creamiest scrambled eggs, and giving advice on the best bean soaking technique, Child and her husband, Paul, both worked government jobs. But it was when he was transferred to France, and she joined him, that she was inspired to pursue cooking during her very first meal in the country at La Couronne.

La Couronne, situated in Rouen, France (founded in 1345), served a meal so impressive to Child that she described it as, "the most important meal of my life" (via "My Life in France"). The pair began the meal with buttered rye bread that accompanied raw oysters, followed by a main of sole meunière in brown butter — which she described as a "morsel of perfection." Other standouts that she mentioned in her autobiography were a vinaigrette-dressed green salad and fromage blanc. While Pouilly-Fumé, a dry white, was the wine of choice to accompany most of the meal, dark coffee was their pairing with dessert.

Today, you can visit the La Couronne, which still bears a resemblance to its appearance when Child visited. And that's not the only similarity — visitors to the restaurant can order from a prix fixe menu that features the same dishes that changed Child's life.