7 Costco Deli Items You Should Buy And 3 You Shouldn't
Costco's prepared foods section is one of the store's biggest draws. Here you can find convenience, hearty meals, and some cult favorites among lifelong shoppers. Costco shoppers don't just buy their groceries; they discuss them at length with friends, family, and online communities. With such a large selection in the warehouse, it can be challenging to know what's going to be a hit with your family or what's going to leave you disappointed. Luckily, thanks to the highly active Costco community, we've rounded up some of the products that are absolute favorites, as well as some that are absolute misses.
Whether you're looking for a comfort meal like meatloaf and mashed potatoes or mac and cheese, or looking to spice up a party with a shrimp cocktail platter, the Costco community will let you know whether the prepared foods section is your best bet or if you're better off looking elsewhere. These insights can help you shop smarter and find your next favorites that you'll come back to time and time again.
Should: Rotisserie chicken
It's no secret that Costco's Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken has been a fan favorite for years. Shoppers consistently rave about its flavor, tenderness, and great value for the amount of food you get. One Reddit user notes that the rotisserie chicken is "the most versatile, delicious, and healthy protein option." This meal is ready to eat straight from the store and can be used hot or cold in a huge array of meals for the entire family.
Not only is Kirkland's rotisserie chicken a tasty source of protein, but it also comes at an incredible value at $4.99 per bird. You can use the meat from the chicken in meal prep or weekly dinners, and then use what's leftover to make a hearty stock for soups. This meal is a tried and true favorite for Costco lovers and has proven to be one of the most popular products the store sells.
Shouldn't: Burnt ends
While tender, melt-in-your-mouth brisket burnt ends might be a tempting indulgence and available right in the prepared foods section of Costco, shoppers have proven to be disappointed with this offering. Customers complain that Kirkland Signature Burnt Ends were dry, lacked flavor, and contained a fairly small serving size considering their price. If you're craving summer and barbecue flavors and thought the prepared foods section might save your day, unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the case.
Unlike other, simpler meals available in Costco's ready-to-eat section, these burnt ends require careful reheating, making them one of the more demanding items in this section. This means the end result is finicky, sometimes coming out cold in the middle or too rubbery if overdone. Also, the smoky flavor you get from grilling or cooking burnt ends fresh doesn't always translate if you're buying the Costco version, leaving you missing the fresh-grilled flavor. If you're craving summer barbecue and a sticky-sweet grilled flavor, you are better off going a different route.
Should: Stuffed peppers
Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers are a convenient, hearty meal that has been plastering Costco message boards. Large bell peppers are packed with seasoned ground beef, flavorful tomato sauce, and rice, ready for you to throw in the oven. A Costco shopper notes that they "taste good, are easy to make, and not at a bad price point." What more can you ask for in the prepared foods section besides convenience and a great price?
Many regular buyers appreciate the size of the peppers and the amount of food that's packed into each one. You can cook them ahead of time and then refrigerate, making them great for meal prep or work lunches. There are multiple servings in each pack, so you can be prepared for solo meals with leftovers or feed the whole family for a low price. Stuffed peppers offer a well-rounded combo of carbs, protein, and veggies that result in a satisfying meal with minimal prep time.
Should: Street taco kits
For those on a rotating weekly meal schedule, taco night is an easy, consistent favorite. Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Taco Kits make hosting a taco night simple and extremely low-effort. This kit includes both corn and flour tortillas, seasoned shredded chicken, shredded cheese, lime crema sauce, salsa, and limes. There's enough to make 12 tacos, so the kit is large enough to feed family and friends, regardless of who's joining you for your fiesta.
Many shoppers claim that this kit is a weekly buy for them, citing the fresh taste of the sauces and remarking that the tortillas are never stale. The seasoned chicken has just the right amount of kick in it, and all you have to do is heat this kit, and it's ready to eat. There's no hassle to marinate or prep anything ahead of time, so your taco night can be underway in a matter of minutes. Since the kit is self-contained, it's easy for people to assemble their tacos right over the tray everything comes on. Costco shoppers are hard-pressed to come up with a simpler weeknight meal than this.
Shouldn't: Mac and cheese
Even though Costco is well-known for its prepared foods and ready-to-eat meals, it still has a few that fall short of expectations. Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese is one that has consistently left shoppers upset and vowing not to buy again. Mac and cheese should be a hearty, flavorful comfort meal, but many customers complain that Costco's is bland, mushy, and doesn't match up to homemade or even boxed alternatives.
The flavor inconsistencies are what have really sealed the deal for this dish. Some shoppers remark that they used to love Costco mac and cheese, but in recent years the flavor has all but vanished. This, paired with a gummy texture, results in an unappealing meal that is getting left in the aisle more and more frequently. If you're craving a rich, cheesy pasta dish, it might be better to sit this one out and opt for a homemade version or even something from a box.
Should: Meatloaf
Few meals are as nostalgic as a classic meatloaf. This dish has been a staple for generations, so when you're craving it, you want it done right. This perfectly seasoned Kirkland Signature Meatloaf comes with a side of Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. This meal is comforting, easy to prepare, and tastes home-cooked without you having to dirty a single dish. If you want a flavorful, fulfilling meal without the work, this is a great selection from the prepared foods section.
While it's true that the meatloaf is the star of the show, one can never forget the crucial role of side dishes. A Reddit user commented that the potatoes that come with the meal are the "best mashed potatoes I've ever had." The combination of a hearty, seasoned meatloaf and creamy, buttery potatoes will appeal to both kids and adults alike. With so many choices to be made for meals every single day, this option takes some of the guesswork and a whole lot of effort out of at least one meal a week.
Should: Shrimp cocktail
Nothing signals to guests that it's going to be a good party quite like a shrimp cocktail platter. Whether you're celebrating holidays, a special occasion, or just having friends over, shrimp cocktail is a classic snack, and it's made even better when zero preparation is required. Costco's shrimp cocktail platters feature large, plump shrimp that are already cooked, and a tangy cocktail sauce with just a touch of heat, topped off with lemon slices. This platter is a crowd pleaser and sure to make your gathering stress-free.
Buyers appreciate the value of the platter, noting that the shrimp are of higher quality than most shrimp found on grocery store platters. No peeling, de-veining, or cooking is needed; simply set the platter out and enjoy. People can be wary of buying seafood depending on where you're located, but the reviews don't lie: This shrimp platter is an easy, convenient choice that Costco loyals keep coming back to.
Should: Chicken salad
Costco's Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad is another cult classic that is no secret on review boards. This is one of the prepared food items that shoppers can never stop raving about. This chicken salad is made with Costco's rotisserie chicken, veggies, and a light sauce. It's creamy, flavorful, and perfect for lunches or snacks any day of the week. Plus, it's ready to eat straight from the container (which many buyers do). You can also customize this chicken salad, adding ingredients or modifying it to switch things up from week to week.
A Costco shopper notes that the chicken salad "is amazing with croissants or ciabatta rolls from the bakery," so you can get all you need for a balanced lunch in one place. Customers also remark that the chicken salad always tastes fresh, which is a rarity in many grocery prepared foods sections. Since the rotisserie chicken is a beloved Costco item, it's no surprise that this chicken salad is, as well.
Shouldn't: Pulled pork
Kirkland Signature Smoked Pulled Pork is, unfortunately, one of the products that does not often receive rave reviews. There were high hopes for this one, as people crave easy barbecue, particularly in the colder months when they aren't getting out to grill. However, the pulled pork seemed to fall flat. Customers complain that the meat is stringy, tough, and doesn't have the melt-in-your-mouth quality one looks for in pulled pork. Additionally, the meat is consistently fatty, and this makes it much less appealing to the average buyer.
While Costco shoppers looked for that smoky, saucy flavor of classic pulled pork, they aren't finding it here. The meat is devoid of pretty much any flavor, lacking the smoky punch of flavor you get from the grill. If you're missing the barbecue flavors of summer, it might be best to try your local BBQ spot and skip the prepared foods section. Although other items are consistently a hit, this one comes up short fairly often. With so many ways to prepare pulled pork from scratch, there are much tastier options than this Costco find.
Should: Gyro kits
Costco's Gyro kits provide you with an easy, affordable way to experience classic Greek-style meals at home. The kits come with pita bread, a heaping pile of seasoned lamb meat, along with lettuce, red onion, and tzatziki to top it with. The kit appeals to those who don't want to risk making homemade gyros, as home cooks can have trouble preparing lamb correctly. While this kit comes with everything you need for a complete meal, some shoppers like adding side dishes such as rice pilaf to round out the meal even more.
Gyro kit lovers praise that the kit is easy to assemble and consistently flavorful. They also comment that the meat doesn't dry out when it's reheated, a common qualm with many pre-made meals. It's tough to find prepared cuisine that tastes like an authentic dish, so if you're on the hunt for an easy Greek night, look no further than your local Costco.