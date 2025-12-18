7 Costco Deli Items You Should Buy And 3 You Shouldn't

Costco's prepared foods section is one of the store's biggest draws. Here you can find convenience, hearty meals, and some cult favorites among lifelong shoppers. Costco shoppers don't just buy their groceries; they discuss them at length with friends, family, and online communities. With such a large selection in the warehouse, it can be challenging to know what's going to be a hit with your family or what's going to leave you disappointed. Luckily, thanks to the highly active Costco community, we've rounded up some of the products that are absolute favorites, as well as some that are absolute misses.

Whether you're looking for a comfort meal like meatloaf and mashed potatoes or mac and cheese, or looking to spice up a party with a shrimp cocktail platter, the Costco community will let you know whether the prepared foods section is your best bet or if you're better off looking elsewhere. These insights can help you shop smarter and find your next favorites that you'll come back to time and time again.