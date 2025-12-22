The Easiest Way To Make A Stunning Number 'Cake' For A Birthday

Cakes shaped like numbers have been trendy for a while now, especially for milestone birthdays. Typically, these beautifully decorated creations are cut in half and stacked with cream dollops. They can also be made by layering two or three large number-shaped cookies with cream. But an even easier method — though, like the cookies, it is not technically a cake — is to make them with puff pastry.

All you need for the numbers is store-bought frozen puff pastry (which isn't the same as phyllo dough) and large stencils you can either purchase or print from your computer. Thaw the puff pastry first — it's a simple but important rule to prevent ruining the texture. Then roll out the sheets on parchment paper to the desired size, combining two smaller sheets if needed. You'll need two sheets for each number if you're doing a two-layer "cake," and three sheets for a three-layer version.

Lay your stencil on top of each pastry sheet and cut around it with a knife, removing the excess dough. Transfer the numbers on the parchment to baking sheets, cover them with another piece of parchment, and place an additional baking sheet on top. This keeps the pastry from puffing up too much, creating pieces that are relatively flat yet still flaky. Bake until golden brown, and let them cool completely.