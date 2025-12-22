The Easiest Way To Make A Stunning Number 'Cake' For A Birthday
Cakes shaped like numbers have been trendy for a while now, especially for milestone birthdays. Typically, these beautifully decorated creations are cut in half and stacked with cream dollops. They can also be made by layering two or three large number-shaped cookies with cream. But an even easier method — though, like the cookies, it is not technically a cake — is to make them with puff pastry.
All you need for the numbers is store-bought frozen puff pastry (which isn't the same as phyllo dough) and large stencils you can either purchase or print from your computer. Thaw the puff pastry first — it's a simple but important rule to prevent ruining the texture. Then roll out the sheets on parchment paper to the desired size, combining two smaller sheets if needed. You'll need two sheets for each number if you're doing a two-layer "cake," and three sheets for a three-layer version.
Lay your stencil on top of each pastry sheet and cut around it with a knife, removing the excess dough. Transfer the numbers on the parchment to baking sheets, cover them with another piece of parchment, and place an additional baking sheet on top. This keeps the pastry from puffing up too much, creating pieces that are relatively flat yet still flaky. Bake until golden brown, and let them cool completely.
Different cream and decorating options for your 'cake'
You can choose from a variety of creams for the filling. Basic whipped cream sweetened with confectioner's sugar is a common option, but it's best to stabilize it so it doesn't deflate and can support the layers. You can do this by whipping it with dissolved unflavored gelatin, melted white chocolate, or other dairy additions like mascarpone, yogurt, crème fraîche, or cream cheese. Instant pudding mix is another great way to both stabilize and flavor the whipped cream, with options like vanilla, chocolate, pistachio, or butterscotch. Other alternatives include pastry cream, buttercream, or cannoli cream with mini chocolate chips.
To assemble, place the first puff pastry number on a serving platter or board (spreading a little filling on the underside helps keep it in place). Pipe dollops of cream in two even rows along the number, using a pastry bag fitted with a large open tip. Add a second layer of pastry on top, then pipe another layer of cream, lining up the dollops for a uniform appearance. Repeat this process if you're making a third layer.
Decorating the top is the most fun and creative part! You can personalize the design based on the recipient's tastes. Options for a striking finish include berries, chocolate chips, candy bar pieces, mini cookies like picture-perfect macarons, edible flowers, or additional cream piped with a fluted tip — either in the same flavor as the filling or in a contrasting one. These number cakes also work beautifully for graduations, anniversaries, or other celebrations, and the same technique can be used for letters or shapes like hearts.