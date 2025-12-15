How Your Garage Fridge Is Affected By Cold Weather

If you currently keep a second refrigerator in your garage, or you're thinking about adding one, Hannah Pregont had some signs to watch out for that could indicate your fridge might be affected by the cold once the temperatures start to dip (this is also useful information even if you live in warmer climes but get the occasional freeze). First up is "unusual cycling, like running constantly or barely running at all," said Pregont. It's important to pay attention to the hum of your garage fridge whenever you're near it, especially in cold weather; it'll be your first indication that something is wrong.

There are also, our expert told us, the tell-tale changes to your food. If you pull meat from the freezer and there's any sort of give, or you go to take a soda from the refrigerator portion and it's frozen solid, you'll want to act fast to save your food, because, as Pregont said, it's your "refrigerator's way of saying the garage temperature has officially crossed the line."

As for how to make your chilly space more hospitable for a second fridge, Pregont said you might consider insulating the garage. You can also place "a small heater nearby [to] help maintain stable operation," Pregont advised. And if you have the spare cash, you could also buy a garage-ready fridge, which our expert suggested due to its heightened ability to maintain a stable temperature even in extreme cold.