The Creamy Side You Should Add To Homemade Shepherd's Pie

Since creamed corn isn't a traditionally British addition to shepherd's pie, you might be wondering how exactly to incorporate it into the dish. While David Davidov admitted to enjoying it as a side, he also appreciates it as an extra layer of filling, under the mashed potato. And though he did acknowledge that the creamed corn could be mixed into the mashed potatoes, "I prefer to keep the potato topping mostly classic. Let the corn shine without stealing the spotlight," he instructed.

He also had suggestions for different ways to dress the creamed corn before layering it into the dish. You can keep it simple with a bit of salt and white pepper, Davidov told us, and a little butter never goes amiss. "If I want to highlight the sweetness, I sometimes add just a tiny touch of nutmeg or even a few drops of honey," he recommended.

As for how much you'll need, try a 14-ounce can for an 8x8- or 11x7-inch baking dish. If you're using a 9x13-inch casserole dish, you might want to up that amount to a can and a half. It can be difficult to spread the mashed potatoes over the creamed corn without infusing the layers somewhat, but try dolloping the taters all over the corn and then smoothing them out gently using a spatula or the back of a spoon. If you have time beforehand, you can also use this genius freezer hack for fast shepherd's pie, which removes this tricky layering step altogether!