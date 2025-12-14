Michelle Obama Ate This Classic Sandwich For Breakfast Every Morning As A Kid

It isn't uncommon for children to be selective about what they eat, so when they want something they like over and over again, parents are often okay with letting them eat it. That was the case with Michelle Obama, who didn't like typical breakfast foods when she was growing up with her parents and older brother in Chicago. So for every day of her childhood, the future U.S. first lady started her day with a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Obama explained her former non-traditional wake-up meal on the "Your Mama's Kitchen" podcast: "We had big breakfasts because my brother, he's a growing athlete. ... Cereal, followed by scrambled or fried eggs, followed by lots of toast and bacon and link sausage. ... So breakfast was big. You know, I was at a time [when] my mother tried to force me to eat breakfast, but I was really stubborn. I didn't like bacon. I hated eggs." Instead of the usual breakfast suspects, she had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. She said she was able to get her mother to agree to it by arguing that peanuts have protein and that people eat toasted bread with jelly in the morning all the time.

"And I literally ate peanut butter and jelly every morning for most of my life, literally until I was in college. That's when I sort of started liking eggs," she continued. She gave a particular shoutout to eggs Benedict. After she became first lady, her Let's Move signature campaign against childhood obesity included a focus on healthy eating. As part of that, she touted the importance of a nutritious breakfast, including a "Sesame Street" appearance where the muppet Grover swiped hers, which included oatmeal, yogurt, fruit salad, and low-fat milk (via YouTube).