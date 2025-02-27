Take Your Mashed Potatoes To The Next Level With A Smoky Homemade Ingredient

There's no doubt that mashed potatoes are among the top comfort foods — who doesn't love digging into a bowl of creamy potato goodness on a chilly day, or serving them up alongside a hearty main meal? And since they're so simple, they also make a great base for flavorful upgrades. If you're looking for one easy way to do just that, chef and recipe expert Dennis Littley of Ask Chef Dennis has the secret to turning your mashed potatoes into a masterpiece: using butter as a vehicle to impart smoky goodness.

”Mashed potatoes can be taken up a notch with smoked butter, which adds an earthy, rich depth that balances out the creamy texture," Littley told us. "That subtle smokiness pairs especially well with roasted meats, grilled dishes, and even seafood. The best way to incorporate it is by folding it in while the potatoes are still warm, allowing the smoky flavor to blend smoothly.”

If smoked butter sounds like an intimidating ingredient, fear not. It's actually incredibly simple to make, and it can completely transform plain potatoes or other dishes. You can use any of the classic smokers on the market, like a Traeger or Big Green Egg, or opt for a more contemporary option like an AI-powered Brisk It. Just place the butter in a bowl or pan, smoke it for about 30 minutes, and just like that, you'll have a creamy, smoky add-in that can easily take your taters to the next level.