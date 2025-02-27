Take Your Mashed Potatoes To The Next Level With A Smoky Homemade Ingredient
There's no doubt that mashed potatoes are among the top comfort foods — who doesn't love digging into a bowl of creamy potato goodness on a chilly day, or serving them up alongside a hearty main meal? And since they're so simple, they also make a great base for flavorful upgrades. If you're looking for one easy way to do just that, chef and recipe expert Dennis Littley of Ask Chef Dennis has the secret to turning your mashed potatoes into a masterpiece: using butter as a vehicle to impart smoky goodness.
”Mashed potatoes can be taken up a notch with smoked butter, which adds an earthy, rich depth that balances out the creamy texture," Littley told us. "That subtle smokiness pairs especially well with roasted meats, grilled dishes, and even seafood. The best way to incorporate it is by folding it in while the potatoes are still warm, allowing the smoky flavor to blend smoothly.”
If smoked butter sounds like an intimidating ingredient, fear not. It's actually incredibly simple to make, and it can completely transform plain potatoes or other dishes. You can use any of the classic smokers on the market, like a Traeger or Big Green Egg, or opt for a more contemporary option like an AI-powered Brisk It. Just place the butter in a bowl or pan, smoke it for about 30 minutes, and just like that, you'll have a creamy, smoky add-in that can easily take your taters to the next level.
Easy smoked butter and other flavorful additions
You can still make smoky butter at home, even if you don't own any fancy equipment. Chef Dennis Littley says it's quick and easy. "If you don't have a smoker, you can still infuse butter with smoky flavor by melting it over smoldering wood chips or adding a pinch of smoked salt," he told us. "Another shortcut is using smoked paprika. Just a few pinches blended into softened butter can mimic that slow-smoked depth without special equipment."
If you're looking for other ways to infuse smoky goodness into your fluffy pile of potatoey goodness, consider using a little liquid smoke. Or, if you're craving something saucy in your potatoes, try drizzling in a bit of barbecue sauce to taste.
Of course, there are plenty of other savory ways to elevate your mashed potatoes. For a tangy complement to the smokiness, add some cream cheese. Or, infuse a little umami by stirring in some cream of mushroom soup for the ultimate savory mashed potatoes. For another boost of flavor, try mixing in miso and garlic. Finally, don't overlook the potential of leftover mashed potatoes — they make an excellent base for a fresh take on latkes, and they can even be transformed into a creamy, sweet spin on potato candy you can gift or keep all to yourself.