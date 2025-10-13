Add This Sweet Addition To Your Mashed Potatoes For A Flavor Boost

Few sides are as universally beloved as mashed potatoes, and their cross-cultural appeal makes them the perfect canvas for creative twists. Take Indian-style mashed potatoes, or aloo bharta, which incorporate mustard oil, onions, and spices for a sweet and smoky flavor, while French-style pommes puree rely on generous amounts of butter for a rich, creamy texture garnished with a sprinkle of chives. In short, there's no limit to how you can build and combine flavor in this classic dish. In that spirit, one sweet addition worth trying is maple syrup. To find out why this pairing works so well, Food Republic consulted Edmund McCormick, food ingredient expert and founder of Cape Crystal Brands.

"Maple syrup does its thing through a chemistry of umami and caramelization, not just sweetness," McCormick told us. You'd be forgiven for thinking maple syrup is all sugar, and in a way it is. It starts off as maple sap, which is made up primarily of water and sugar. This is then slowly boiled down until it thickens and darkens, developing deep, toasty flavors through two distinct yet important chemical reactions: caramelization and a touch of Maillard browning (which occurs due to the small amount of amino acids present in the maple sap). As a result of these complex processes, when paired with mashed potatoes, "Maple syrup brings woodsy, smoky, and toffee-like undertones that play well with the cream and butter instead of competing with them," McCormick explained. "It's akin to what a hint of brown sugar does in a barbecue rub — it adds complexity, not sweetness."