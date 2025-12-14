This Comfort Food Is A Beloved Stew Of Midwesterners
Booyah! No, we're not just exclaiming in victory — we're actually referring to booyah stew, a comforting Midwestern meal that deserves its time in the limelight. It's one of those stick-to-your-ribs recipes that gets a lot of things right: It's texturally satisfying from all the meat and veggies thrown in, it's bursting with flavor (some folks even simmer theirs for two days, though you can certainly get away with cooking it for less time), and it holds a nostalgic place in a lot of people's hearts, considering its storied — and, as these things go, contested — lineage.
Plenty of people have tried to claim ownership over creating booyah stew, ranging from several Wisconsinites who assert their relatives invented the dish, to perhaps the more likely scenario that it was a natural descendant of a less hearty soup that Belgian immigrants brought over to Wisconsin in the mid-1800s, made from bouillon. In fact, some believe the name of the stew itself might have just come from a mispronunciation of "bouillon" (though the evidence, admittedly, is tough to validate).
What we do know for sure is that booyah pretty much always includes chicken (other meats depend on the chef), and that traditionally, it's cooked over an open flame in massive iron kettles to feed large crowds — which is likely why it's a staple at lots of community events. Who knows — you might get to try a local's recipe if you find yourself at a potluck or festival in the Green Bay region.
Booyah's flexibility encourages personalized cooking
One of the best parts about booyah stew is that, much like a classic pot of meaty, homemade chili, it's truly adaptable; it's not just that you're welcome to make it your own, but that you almost have no choice since there isn't one verified recipe. Alongside chicken, many variations include pork or beef, though some folks enjoy theirs with oxtail, too. Green beans are common, as are peas, carrots, potatoes, and corn. Most recipes rely on homemade or store-bought chicken broth, but if you want to use vegetable or beef stock instead? Go ahead. Booyah!
Interestingly, there are a few ingredients that have earned a reputation for being a bit controversial. Some people swear by adding tomatoes, while others claim they completely ruin the experience. Additionally, some chefs add condiments like soy sauce or its easy substitute, Worcestershire, while others debate ingredients like noodles. There's no one-size-fits-all solution — just make sure to cook it for long enough that all the rich umami flavors blend. It's a dish that only gets better over time.
Booyah is often served alongside oyster crackers or bread, but if you're looking for a perfect dessert to finish off the experience, we suggest seeking out another regional favorite: Kringle. The buttery Danish pastry is primarily associated with Racine, Wisconsin, and we can't imagine a sweeter way to end that warm, comforting Midwestern meal.