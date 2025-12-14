This Comfort Food Is A Beloved Stew Of Midwesterners

Booyah! No, we're not just exclaiming in victory — we're actually referring to booyah stew, a comforting Midwestern meal that deserves its time in the limelight. It's one of those stick-to-your-ribs recipes that gets a lot of things right: It's texturally satisfying from all the meat and veggies thrown in, it's bursting with flavor (some folks even simmer theirs for two days, though you can certainly get away with cooking it for less time), and it holds a nostalgic place in a lot of people's hearts, considering its storied — and, as these things go, contested — lineage.

Plenty of people have tried to claim ownership over creating booyah stew, ranging from several Wisconsinites who assert their relatives invented the dish, to perhaps the more likely scenario that it was a natural descendant of a less hearty soup that Belgian immigrants brought over to Wisconsin in the mid-1800s, made from bouillon. In fact, some believe the name of the stew itself might have just come from a mispronunciation of "bouillon" (though the evidence, admittedly, is tough to validate).

What we do know for sure is that booyah pretty much always includes chicken (other meats depend on the chef), and that traditionally, it's cooked over an open flame in massive iron kettles to feed large crowds — which is likely why it's a staple at lots of community events. Who knows — you might get to try a local's recipe if you find yourself at a potluck or festival in the Green Bay region.