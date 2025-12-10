The '80s Peanut Butter Snack You Likely Forgot About

Many nostalgic goodies have gone the way of the dinosaur, but they live on in memory for those who enjoyed snacking on them in times gone by. If you lived in the 1980s, your kitchen likely had certain things in it, and that may have included a supply of snacks known as Peanut Butter Boppers. Now discontinued, these beloved Nature Valley brand treats were little log-shaped goodies consisting of a peanut butter center coated in a crunchy coating like cookies and graham crackers.

Offered in flavors that included Fudge Chip, Honey Crisp, Peanut Crunch, Fudge Graham, and Cookie Crunch, these snacks debuted in 1985 and were a big hit at their launch, reportedly snagging 9% of the wholesome snack segment of the food market in their first three. Why General Mills nixed the apparently successful and certainly popular snacks is a mystery, but they vanished from store shelves in 1989.

Though gone, Peanut Butter Boppers are certainly not forgotten — the fact that they're missed is clear. As one member of "The True Generation X! 1965-1980" Facebook group wrote, "I would sacrifice a Care Bear under the pale moonlight for just one taste!"

Copycat recipes have popped up over the years to help folks try to recreate the treats, and Nature Valley finally posted an official recipe (originally made by Betty Crocker) to help longing fans replicate the bygone taste. In 2025, General Mills temporarily re-released Fudge Chip Peanut Butter Boppers to commemorate the final season of popular Netflix series "Stranger Things," a show on which the snack is featured, among other retro goodies that make an appearance. The limited-edition Boppers sold out quickly, and an overwhelming number of responders also entered to win 250 packages that were being given away.