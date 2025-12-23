The Kitchen Cleaning Gadget Costco Customers Are In Love With

If you're a fan of multitasking, Costco has a hybrid gadget that adds cleaning functionality to a common kitchen accessory, and users have rated the device 4.8 stars overall for its handiness and ease of use. Combining a paper towel holder with an easy-to-grab spray cleaner, the simplehuman Paper Towel Holder with Spray Pump makes wiping up spills and cleaning messes easier than ever. The stainless steel combo device sits on your countertop or table until you need it — when you do, disconnecting the sprayer is as easy as a push, and grabbing a towel is as easy as a pull.

The spray pump stays hidden in plain sight until you need it, integrating into the towel holder by sliding down into a locking system concealed within the paper towel tube. The top end of the sprayer is visible above your paper towel roll, looking like nothing more than a piece of the towel-holding rod. To remove the sprayer, all that's needed is a downward push to unlock it, then simply hook a finger into a loop at the top and easily pull it out. The container is cylindrical, sleek-looking, and ergonomically designed, and it continuously emits a fine mist of cleaning solution when the pump is activated. Though it's relatively small in appearance, the container holds 6 ounces of liquid, yielding more than 175 pumps of cleaner per bottle-full.

The paper towel-holding portion of the device is equipped with a tension arm, which helps keep towels from unrolling in a jumble. The arm gives optimal resistance to help you one-handedly pull off the number of sheets you intended to remove — never again accidentally unraveling a load of towels in your haste to mop up a mess.