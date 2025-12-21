This Costco Kirkland Snack Has Gone Way Up In Price Over The Years

While shopping at Costco, snacks are often the highlight of the experience. Sure, it's necessary to grab those utilitarian packages of paper towels and dependable frozen Costco dinners, but browsing sweet bites? That's literal icing on the cake. So when Redditors stopped by to grab the beloved Kirkland Signature Chocolate Almonds and saw a price hike, abundant discussion ensued.

As of December 2025, a 3-pound package of these milk-chocolate-covered nuts set you back $24.99. Yet just two years back, Redditors complained about a $6 increase from $12.99 to $18.99. And at the beginning of 2025, the Canada Costco Reddit community similarly reported fluctuations from $17 CAD to $27 CAD (that's roughly $12.27 to $19.49 USD, as of December 2025). It's a steep increase that understandably dulls the mood of snack shop time; some Redditors noted how the prices put them off purchasing these delicious chocolate morsels entirely. Commenters report some price variation among different Costco outlets, but the general sentiment remains the same — this well-liked Kirkland Signature item is now less often added to the cart.