This Costco Kirkland Snack Has Gone Way Up In Price Over The Years
While shopping at Costco, snacks are often the highlight of the experience. Sure, it's necessary to grab those utilitarian packages of paper towels and dependable frozen Costco dinners, but browsing sweet bites? That's literal icing on the cake. So when Redditors stopped by to grab the beloved Kirkland Signature Chocolate Almonds and saw a price hike, abundant discussion ensued.
As of December 2025, a 3-pound package of these milk-chocolate-covered nuts set you back $24.99. Yet just two years back, Redditors complained about a $6 increase from $12.99 to $18.99. And at the beginning of 2025, the Canada Costco Reddit community similarly reported fluctuations from $17 CAD to $27 CAD (that's roughly $12.27 to $19.49 USD, as of December 2025). It's a steep increase that understandably dulls the mood of snack shop time; some Redditors noted how the prices put them off purchasing these delicious chocolate morsels entirely. Commenters report some price variation among different Costco outlets, but the general sentiment remains the same — this well-liked Kirkland Signature item is now less often added to the cart.
Cocoa shortages have increased the prices of chocolate snacks
Behind most grocery price fluctuations, there's a supply chain story. And even with these sweet bites, there's a lot of context to unpack. For starters, note that Chicago-based Blommer Chocolate Company makes Costco's Kirkland brand chocolate-covered almonds. The two have worked together for well over a decade; likely not coincidentally, Blommer is now the biggest cocoa processor in North America. From the early days, the partnership organized a traceable and sustainable cocoa source designed for Costco shelves — one that emphasized quality and sustainability rather than cost (and corner) cutting.
So, as some savvy Redditors surmised, the stark rise in price links to the chocolate-covered almond issue: Global Warming is wreaking havoc on the world's chocolate. Over the last several years, environmental problems and bug infections in West Africa (a production hotspot) have led to drastically smaller cocoa yields, thus leading to alarming price increases across the candy industry. The most intense rate of price increases occurred from 2022 to 2025 — a timeline that overlaps with the Costco almond fluctuations. Into 2026, some expanded production is expected, perhaps easing the situation. However, experts warn that moving forward, only more cocoa price inflation awaits. So next time you're heading to the Costco snack shelves, brace for steeper chocolate costs.