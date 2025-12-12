The Midwestern State That Gifted The World With Shaker Lemon Pie

From Minnesota's original hot dish to the specifically assembled Chicago hot dog, Midwestern states gave rise to some unique culinary creations. And in the dessert realm, a not-to-miss classic is the shaker lemon pie. This sweet and citrusy dish originated in Ohio, first crafted by members of the Shaker religious movement in the 19th century.

Members of this Christian sect settled in Ohio in the early 1800s, constructing communities led by pragmatic ideals. Even their cuisine reflected such principles, with dishes typically composed of only a few ingredients, all used optimally to minimize waste. The shaker lemon pie falls in line with such a culinary approach. The dessert squeezes out flavor from every part of the lemon, minus the seeds. The fruit's zest, pith, and flesh are all macerated in sugar, creating a paste-like marmalade mixture perfect for a custardy pie filling. Then baked into a simple butter-and-flour crust, the result bursts with citrusy character. Tangy, sweet, and lightly bitter notes come together in a complex pie that requires only a few ingredients.