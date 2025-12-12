The Midwestern State That Gifted The World With Shaker Lemon Pie
From Minnesota's original hot dish to the specifically assembled Chicago hot dog, Midwestern states gave rise to some unique culinary creations. And in the dessert realm, a not-to-miss classic is the shaker lemon pie. This sweet and citrusy dish originated in Ohio, first crafted by members of the Shaker religious movement in the 19th century.
Members of this Christian sect settled in Ohio in the early 1800s, constructing communities led by pragmatic ideals. Even their cuisine reflected such principles, with dishes typically composed of only a few ingredients, all used optimally to minimize waste. The shaker lemon pie falls in line with such a culinary approach. The dessert squeezes out flavor from every part of the lemon, minus the seeds. The fruit's zest, pith, and flesh are all macerated in sugar, creating a paste-like marmalade mixture perfect for a custardy pie filling. Then baked into a simple butter-and-flour crust, the result bursts with citrusy character. Tangy, sweet, and lightly bitter notes come together in a complex pie that requires only a few ingredients.
Shaker lemon pie originated as a way to stretch expensive citrus
Expectedly, lemon is the star of the show, so the chosen variety strongly impacts pie quality. Among modern cooks, the less pith-dense composition and sweet, herbaceous profile of Meyer lemons make them the go-to for the dessert. Yet this citrus variety only appeared in North America in the early 20th century, a sign Shakers utilized a different lemon type in their renditions.
During their 19th-century heyday, the religious community predominantly grew their own foods, except — intriguingly — for lemons. Instead, Shakers believed citrus to be an indispensable part of a well-rounded diet and thus traded for the fruit, often by way of New Orleans. During this time, the American port city predominantly imported lemons from Sicily, meaning Shakers likely used Italian lemons. By way of such far-flung origins, the pie's comprehensive use of the fruit is even more understandable. With only two whole lemons, sugar, eggs, and a simple crust, Shakers could craft a dessert for several people. It is a savvy preparation that remains a favorite of bakers today.