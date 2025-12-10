Dolly Parton's 3-Ingredient Cornbread Literally Could Not Be More Southern

When you're looking to make something as quintessentially Southern as cornbread, there are worse places to start than a recipe from the Queen of Country. Using nothing more than self-rising cornbread mix, buttermilk, and bacon fat, Dolly Parton hits all the key elements of a perfect pan bread — and she shared the recipe on her Dollywood Facebook page.

Self-rising mix takes some of the guesswork out of the equation since it already has baking powder and salt mixed in. While cornbread doesn't need to rise quite as much as yeast rolls or sourdough, failing to include the right leavening ratio leaves you with a flat, dense pancake rather than crumbly bread. There's some debate over whether to use milk or buttermilk, but the acid in buttermilk reacts with leavening agents to give you a fluffier, more tender product. Since neglecting the importance of fat is a common cornbread mistake, buttermilk's higher fat content also helps develop its homey, satisfying flavor.

Parton's extra flair comes from a few tablespoons of bacon grease — two for the cornbread and one to grease the pan. Rich and full of little shreds of pork, it gives her recipe a savory depth of flavor that makes it just as good as any entree on the table. While delicious on its own, Parton's recipe is perfect for customizing, whether you're looking to add a little crunch or wade into the controversial waters of putting sugar in your cornbread.