The Simple Pantry Storage Mistake Too Many People Make

Taking the time to organize your pantry can be time-consuming, but it's well worth the effort to have everything grouped, visible, and easy to access (just like Ina Garten!) the next time you're pressed for time and need to get dinner made quickly. But whether you have a pantry closet or you're using kitchen drawers to store your nonperishables, you might make a common mistake when it comes to organizing everything: not considering expiration dates. More specifically, not keeping food items that expire more quickly front and center.

For items like cans, you'll want to use the first in, first out, or FIFO, method to keep food from spoiling. That means placing cans that expire soonest near the front, so they get used first, reducing the amount of time they sit in your pantry, as well as the likelihood that they'll go bad.

What you really might not have considered, though, is the shelf-life of some foods is a lot shorter than your canned vegetables. Items like flour, cooking oils, and even grains can expire in as little as four months from the date you brought them home, so if you have issues with "out of sight, out of mind," you will want to store those items near the front of your pantry to keep from forgetting about them.