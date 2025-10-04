Cluttered, Crowded Pantry? Convert Kitchen Drawers Into A Mini Cupboard With A Clever Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to prevalent kitchen issues, struggles with space are especially common. Too often, the cooking area is squeezed into limited real estate, and even just storing food in the pantry becomes difficult. After all, playing Eye Spy with ingredients not only curtails shopping, but can limit your will to cook at all.

So, to expand your cupboard space, consider converting kitchen drawers into food storage areas. At first, the concept may seem chaotic: Drawers are slim and get easily cluttered. Yet the key is to buy a set of air-tight bins like these Storeganize Food Containers. You can vary their volume depending on ingredient quantities, but just make sure their height doesn't exceed your drawer. Then, pour in your snacks, grains, rice, nuts, and flour, and other shelf-stable goods for easy storage.

@thekwendyhome I was chucking all our dried foods in this drawer and decided to organize it all with air tight food containers from @Wayfair today! It's so satisfying. Check out the link in my bio for everything I used! #wayfair AD ♬ original sound – thekwendyhome

These ingredients will be out of sight, but easy to take out and cook with. And such an approach could also work with open shelving, but that kitchen trend's main disadvantages of cleanliness and aesthetics apply here. So stick to carefully arranging the boxes inside the drawer, and you can readily store more ingredients stress-free.