The Trendy 3-Ingredient Cocktail Ree Drummond Sips On Labor Day

As with most cocktails, you can make change-ups to customize your Ranch Water to introduce different flavors into this solid foundational drink. That includes using different types of Topo Chico, like its Twist of Grapefruit or Twist of Lime (as The Pioneer Woman suggests). But just because Ree Drummond favors this brand doesn't mean you have to stick with it, especially when there are so many different flavors of sparkling water on the market currently.

And you don't have to swap out sparkling waters, either, to affect a change in taste. You can try different tequilas, like the 1800 Añejo, which has notes of vanilla and toffee, or the 1800 Coconut or Cucumber and Jalapeño, both of which impart exciting and fresh flavor profiles into a traditional Ranch Water. Or go DIY and infuse your blanco tequila with green tea, for a vegetal take on the cocktail (imagine the satisfaction of enjoying a grassy Ranch Water right after a Labor Day lawn mowing). You might also keep the suggested three ingredients intact, but instead of garnishing with lime, use different fruits, like blackberry, pineapple (which would taste amazing with the 1800 Coconut tequila), fresh orange or lemon slices, or vegetables, like cucumber or even spicy jalapeño rings.