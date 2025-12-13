This Fruit Looks Like A Tomato But Actually Tastes Like Honey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've never had a persimmon before, biting into one for the first time can be an ... interesting experience, to say the least — particularly if no one tells you what to expect. For starters, there are several different varieties of the tasty fruit, but if you happen to pick up a Fuyu at the grocery store, you might mistake it for a tomato. After all, it has a rich, orange hue reminiscent of a Sunray or Golden Jubilee, and it's squat with a flat bottom, just like a typical beefsteak.

However, while you generally want your ripe tomatoes to have a little give, non-astringent persimmon varieties, such as Fuyu, are able to be enjoyed when they're still pretty firm — they might even remind you of an apple, as they can be quite crisp. And, gosh, are they delicious. Sweet and honey-like, their profile only becomes more gloriously syrupy as they further mature (and they'll soften up a bit, too).

The best part is that Fuyu are incredibly versatile. You can eat them raw as a snack (no need to peel the skin — though some folks prefer to), dice 'em up and serve them in a grain bowl (they'd also be great in a grilled peach and arugula salad), layer slices in a fruity oatmeal parfait with Chantilly cream, or experiment with your own culinary creations. They'll fit right in with any recipe that could use a note of sugary lusciousness.