The Sauce You Should Be Using For Fish And Chips (No, Not Tartar)

Some food combinations are so obviously made for each other that we can't imagine ever separating them. Sure, you could customize a PB&J by throwing some savory bacon marmalade or bananas into the mix, but the core elements tend to stay the same. When it comes to fried seafood, however, tartar sauce is often touted as the go-to condiment, whether it's smeared on a sandwich or simply used as a dipping sauce for beer-battered fish and chips. But we're here to say there's another option — one that pairs just as beautifully with the crunchy coating and delicate flesh of the fillet: romesco sauce.

Think of it as a delicious union between two European friends. While fish and chips are often associated with British cuisine, romesco — a bright, rustic sauce made with a base of blended roasted red peppers (typically ñora), tomatoes, vinegar, and garlic, and then thickened up with toasted nuts and bread for heft and a rich finish — is a classic Spanish preparation that is often paired with (you guessed it) fish. Ordinarily, romesco accompanies grilled or pan-seared fillets like cod or halibut — its bold, slightly tangy profile provides welcome lift for those mild, delicately flavored proteins — but since the same varieties are often used for fish and chips, the flavor translation just works.

How you serve the meal is up to you. You can use the romesco as a dipping sauce, smear it on a plate as a bed for your fish, or even drizzle a small amount on your fillet — much like the Brits might douse it with malt vinegar — before digging in.